“Tremendous heroism.” Chief Scott Booth speaks out about police department’s response to officer-involved shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer-involved shooting Sunday was the first for new Roanoke Police Chief Scott Booth after being sworn in just a little over a month ago. He says he is overall proud of how the department responded to this incident.

Sunday night, Roanoke Police approached the suspect we now know as David McFall, after learning he had allegedly stabbed his father, Wayne McFall, to death.

McFall fired gunshots at police and in return police fired shots back, killing him.

“You know, this is someone who had killed a family member and was out there, and although I do not know the motive, or will speak of the motive, who knows what was driving through there? We’re running through that person’s mind. So I feel very good about how our officers acted,” explained Booth.

Officer Lauren Camper was left with life-threatening injuries; she is now at home recovering.

“Although the road to recovery for Officer Camper will take some time, we are thankful for her resiliency, bravery and tenacity. And we want to express our appreciation for the care that she has received thus far, beginning with the brave officers that ran toward that gunfire and came to her aid,” said Joel Camp, the president of the Roanoke City Police Association.

Along with Camper, Officer Gilliam and Detective Sloan will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation into the shooting; the duration of that has not been determined.

“I never want a tragedy to ever strike, once again. But, for me as a new chief, new here, at least, to see an event, a focusing an event like this, where I can see how the community in our department responds, is very helpful for me as a leader, right? So I can identify these gaps, whether it’s communication, whether it’s leadership, how we’re managing scenes, and I just saw so many good things,” explained Booth.

He says officers worked quickly and diligently while responding to this incident and described their work as “tremendous heroism.”

“I feel good that even though we had tragedy strike that night, our community can rest easy knowing that officers responded and not only saved a life, but could have potentially saved many lives,” said Booth.

Click here to read earlier stories about the case.

Questions sparked about body camera footage being released and while Booth feels it’s important to be transparent with the community, he’s not sure if he wants to have it released to the public.

“I’ve seen it and a couple of people in this room have seen it. It is horrific. It is horrific to see a police officer gunned down like that, literally blood on the screen. I just don’t know if that’s something that I’m ready to share with the community. I don’t know if that’s something I want to share of an officer that’s still recovering,” said Booth.

Chief Booth also says the department has received an outpouring of support from not only the city of Roanoke, but the surrounding cities and also the state. People who want to support can do so by donating here or send via mail to P.O. Box 12384 Roanoke, VA 24025.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.