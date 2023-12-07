Virginia woman listed as “critically missing”

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a Newport News woman.

Newport News Police are looking for Jennifer Katherine Ammen, who is white, 39 years old, 5′ 7″ and 125 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair, according to police. She was last reported seen December 5 at 12:30 p.m. in the area of 319 Hickory Avenue in Newport News. She may have been wearing a gray and white long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and gray shoes, and she was on foot.

Police say this disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Newport News Police at (757) 247-2500.

Jennifer Ammen Missing Poster (Virginia State Police)

