Volunteers needed to pack Rockbridge Christmas Baskets

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A long-standing Christmas tradition in Rockbridge County is back for the 76th year. Rockbridge Christmas Baskets provides boxes of food and toys to families in need in Rockbridge County, Lexington, and Buena Vista.

The volunteers will be packing more than 1800 hundred boxes this weekend, and they need help. Saturday, December 9, is Packing Day. Volunteers can gather at the Virginia Horse Center at 8 a.m.

“I like to say to people wear layers because this is sort of a physical event you’re going round and round as you get back in line to fill a box,” Communications Chair Jen Andrews said.

For people like Vice President Jamie Joyner, packing boxes has become a family tradition.

“I’ve been involved with this organization since I was 17 years old,” he said, “I know this has become a generational thing for my family that we look forward to every year it kind of kicks off our holiday season and puts us in the mood and there’s no better feeling than to give something to others.”

Each box contains nonperishable food, including a variety of canned protein sources, pastas, and cereal. This year, dish detergent and blankets will be added to the boxes. In all, 80-thousand pounds of food will be distributed.

The organization has help from city departments, like Lexington City Public Works.

“Logistically, they help us transport all this material, 80,000 pounds of food on all the pallets, the blankets, the toys, they move all of that across the city to the horse senator for us, and physically help us set up the assembly line,” Joyner said.

There will be activities for kids on Saturday, but organizers says to leave the pups at home.

“It’s a hive of activity. There are big heavy carts being pushed around,” Andrews said.

Joyner and Adams say packing typically lasts about 4 hours, and then the boxes are sent out for delivery.

