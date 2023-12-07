Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

West Virginia pleads guilty to Wythe County drug charges

Qunzell Payne mugshot
Qunzell Payne mugshot(Wythe County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bluefield, West Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday in Wythe County Circuit Court to one count of Possession With the Intent To Distribute More Than 10 Grams of Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of a Firearm While in Possession With the Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine.

Qunzell Payne was then sentenced to 25 years in the Virginia Department of Corrections with 13 years suspended, meaning he has an active sentence of 12 years.

Payne was arrested in April 2022 by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, which reported he and another man took more than five pounds of Methamphetamine from West Virginia to a confidential informant in Wythe County with the intent to distribute it.

“Because of the diligence and hard work of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, a significant amount of Methamphetamine was taken off the streets of our county,” said Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. “There is no telling how many lives could have been negatively impacted by this amount of illegal narcotics. The sentence today shows just how seriously my office and the Sheriff’s Office takes the distribution of this poison in our community.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled; Virginia teen located
A vigorous storm system heads our way Sunday.
Warming up ahead of Sunday’s soaking storm
Joann Cosgrove, winner of $777,777 through the Virginia Lottery.
Roanoke woman wins $777,777 through Virginia Lottery
Details Revealed About Police Shooting, Earlier Homicide
Roanoke Police Chief identifies officer shot in the line of duty and victim of previous homicide

Latest News

Officer-Involved Shooting in Roanoke
Documents unveil new details in Roanoke homicide linked to officer-involved shooting
Police Lights Generic
Pedestrian seriously injured in Wythe County crash
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 7, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 7, 2023
Concord Elementary is looking to raise $25,000 for the project.
Concord Elementary principal running in Boston Marathon in effort to implement new Cycle Kids program