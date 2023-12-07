West Virginia pleads guilty to Wythe County drug charges

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bluefield, West Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday in Wythe County Circuit Court to one count of Possession With the Intent To Distribute More Than 10 Grams of Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of a Firearm While in Possession With the Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine.

Qunzell Payne was then sentenced to 25 years in the Virginia Department of Corrections with 13 years suspended, meaning he has an active sentence of 12 years.

Payne was arrested in April 2022 by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, which reported he and another man took more than five pounds of Methamphetamine from West Virginia to a confidential informant in Wythe County with the intent to distribute it.

“Because of the diligence and hard work of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, a significant amount of Methamphetamine was taken off the streets of our county,” said Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. “There is no telling how many lives could have been negatively impacted by this amount of illegal narcotics. The sentence today shows just how seriously my office and the Sheriff’s Office takes the distribution of this poison in our community.”

