Winter Weather Preparedness Week: Problems dogs can face with the winter season

(WDBJ) - As we gear up for the winter chill it’s important to also remember our pets and the impact on their health because of those frigid temperatures.

We want the best for our pets, but it can be hard for them to communicate clearly to us to let us know when it’s just too cold.

Pets and Cold Weather (WDBJ7 Weather)

“If they are young if they are elderly, they probably shouldn’t be out that long no matter what breed they are or how thick their coat is they shouldn’t be out for too long… You might see them shivering you might see them start to get lethargic. Those are things to definitely watch out for. If you see pale in their gums that’s a way to tell they are getting really cold. You may want to end your session outside and bring them in and get them warm. When you bring them in you want to make sure to dry them off really well,” says Julie Rickmond, Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Drying off your pet is key as their wet fur will not allow them to warm up quickly. Also an important thing to keep in mind is protecting their paws.

“Be sure to check their paws and their toe pads. You want to check for bleeding and cracking in their toe pads because it’s just like us. We get dry skin in the winter… You want to look for little ice and snow balls that can get caught in their hair between their toes.” - Rickmond.

Something that you can try are dog booties. Some advice is to be patient as your dog may not take to it very quickly. Experts recommend lots of praise and treats when trying them out.

Dog booties can help prevent ice buildup and salt from sticking on dogs paws. (WDBJ7)

“Booties are a great thing to try because you don’t have to worry about that ice building up, you don’t have to worry about their paws getting cold or dried out, but also we use a lot of salt in the winter and that’s hazardous. If you think your pet has walked through that you will want to make sure to clean their paws really well.”- Rickmond.

A simple rule to remember: If it’s too cold for us, even with the layers on, then it is too cold for our furry friends.

“It’s nice to get them out there, stretch their legs, let them do their business, but you don’t want to leave them out there for long periods of time because they do quickly lose that body heat.” - Rickmond.

It is also recommended not to bathe your pet frequently in the winter because that can dry out their skin quickly. Another tip to get your furry friend that much needed exercise is to walk them during the warmest part of the day so typically in the winter that would be during the afternoon instead of during sunrise or sunset.

5 Important Things To Remember:

Try to keep your pet dry and warm indoors as much as possible. It’s a common belief that dogs and cats can withstand cold weather because of their fur, but it’s untrue. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. When outside, make sure your pet is bundled up with a sweater, blanket or protective booties. They will look stylish too. When you’re back inside, keep your pet’s paws and legs clean. Even small amounts of antifreeze can be deadly to animals. Remember to provide plenty of food and water for your pets too. Experts say dehydration is especially dangerous in the winter. Make sure your pet is up-to-date on vaccines.

