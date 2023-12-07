Birthdays
A winter wonderland at Mountain Lake Lodge

Home of the 1987 cult classic Dirty Dancing, Mountain Lake Lodge is now open 365 days a year
Mountain Lake Lodge is revamped and ready for a new season
Mountain Lake Lodge is revamped and ready for a new season(Melissa Gaona)
By Melissa Gaona
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain Lake Lodge is located in Giles County, Virginia in Penbroke. Brand new this year is A Magical Christmas Village and Marketplace.

The entire property will be decorated in a massive amount of Christmas lights, Christmas music playing outside, an ice skating rink, and Appalachian Santa is checked in to his cozy cabin for the holidays.

Mountain Lake Lodge is home to where the cult classic Dirty Dancing was filmed in 1987. Heidi Stone is the president and CEO and has been on staff for the past 12 years. Since joining the team Stone says the property still has the nostalgia and the original history, but now shines with new revamped experiences. “Every weekend guests will find the beer garden where we’re cooking beer cheese, beer pretzels, sausages, and serving up local beers. It is so much fun and it’s all outside with heaters so you get the full Christmas experience,” says Stone.

As far as lodging, there are over 26 cabins, rooms, and cottages to choose from on the property. Stone says it all depends on what guests are looking for when they book a stay at Mountain Lake Lodge. “If you’re looking for a cabin or cottage nestled in the woods, we got you covered. Those are equipped with a wood fireplace, a kitchen, and all sorts of different option. If you don’t want to cook and you want our staff to do everything for you, I suggest staying inside one of our lovely rooms inside the Main Stone Lodge,” says Stone.

Big news for those who love Dirty Dancing; Mountain Lake Lodge is anticipating the filming of the Dirty Dancing sequel that Jennifer Gray has written and the return of the cast to Kellermans Mountain House.

