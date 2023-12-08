Birthdays
91 animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo

The Virginia State Police assisted the Office of the Attorney General with issuing a search warrant at the Natural Bridge Zoo.
The Virginia State Police assisted the Office of the Attorney General with issuing a search warrant at the Natural Bridge Zoo.(Amaiya Howard)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 91 animals have been seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo, according to Attorney Mario Williams.

VSP served a search warrant Wednesday to search the zoo in a case of alleged animal cruelty.

The zoo’s 12-year-old Siberian tiger named Zeus was euthanized Wednesday night. Officials haven’t said why the tiger was euthanized.

Officials concluded their search of the zoo Thursday.

Williams said more information will be released soon.

