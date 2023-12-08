91 animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 91 animals have been seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo, according to Attorney Mario Williams.

VSP served a search warrant Wednesday to search the zoo in a case of alleged animal cruelty.

The zoo’s 12-year-old Siberian tiger named Zeus was euthanized Wednesday night. Officials haven’t said why the tiger was euthanized.

Officials concluded their search of the zoo Thursday.

Williams said more information will be released soon.

