Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Bassett man accused of using arson in attempted murder

Daniel Reynolds mugshot
Daniel Reynolds mugshot(Patrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bassett man is in custody for attempted murder and arson following an incident December 7, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

The sheriff says the incident occurred about 3:40 a.m., when video surveillance captured Daniel Shields Reynolds, 39, with a gasoline can near an occupied home on Mills School Road, in the Claudville area of the county.

About half an hour later, Reynolds crashed his vehicle approximately 12 miles from the home, according to the sheriff. He was arrested by state police for driving under the influence.

That afternoon, the resident at the Mills School Road home found smoldering melted siding and other burned material on her home, and contacted the sheriff’s office. The sheriff said Reynolds had just been released from the Patrick County Jail. Sheriff Smith said Reynolds and the resident had been involved in a relationship.

“That fact that the home did not become fully engulfed in flames is a miracle; otherwise we would most likely be dealing with a loss of life,” Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was “an enormous help” in locating and arresting Reynolds after the arson report. He is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled; Virginia teen located
Animals are now being seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo after a search warrant was served...
Animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo during investigation; tiger euthanized
Person of Interest in Roanoke Tire Slashings
Roanoke police release image of person of interest in tire slashings
A potent storm moves in on Sunday.
Gorgeous to start the weekend; First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Suspect in Las Vegas university shooting graduated from Radford University

Latest News

7@four Dickens of a Christmas 1
7@four Dickens of a Christmas 1
A Celtic Christmas
A Celtic Christmas
Kinnfolk Performance
Kinnfolk Performance
Shop Local Showcase: Trout Box
Shop Local Showcase: Trout Box