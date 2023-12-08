Bassett man accused of using arson in attempted murder

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bassett man is in custody for attempted murder and arson following an incident December 7, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

The sheriff says the incident occurred about 3:40 a.m., when video surveillance captured Daniel Shields Reynolds, 39, with a gasoline can near an occupied home on Mills School Road, in the Claudville area of the county.

About half an hour later, Reynolds crashed his vehicle approximately 12 miles from the home, according to the sheriff. He was arrested by state police for driving under the influence.

That afternoon, the resident at the Mills School Road home found smoldering melted siding and other burned material on her home, and contacted the sheriff’s office. The sheriff said Reynolds had just been released from the Patrick County Jail. Sheriff Smith said Reynolds and the resident had been involved in a relationship.

“That fact that the home did not become fully engulfed in flames is a miracle; otherwise we would most likely be dealing with a loss of life,” Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was “an enormous help” in locating and arresting Reynolds after the arson report. He is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.

