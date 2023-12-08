Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

‘Bodies flying’: Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade

Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CNN) – Police said multiple pedestrians were injured after a pickup truck hit a crowd of people Thursday evening in Bakersfield, California.

People were struck while they were waiting for the city’s annual Christmas parade to begin.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured.

According to Bakersfield police, the pedestrians were transported to a local hospital.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)

The city’s vice mayor posted on social media that the driver of the truck backed into a crowd of people.

Police said the driver is in custody.

The crash is under investigation.

The parade was delayed and had to be rerouted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled; Virginia teen located
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Suspect in Las Vegas university shooting graduated from Radford University
A vigorous storm system heads our way Sunday.
Warming up ahead of Sunday’s soaking storm
Dale Ave tires slashed
More than two dozen car tires slashed on Dale Ave
Person of Interest in Roanoke Tire Slashings
Roanoke police release image of person of interest in tire slashings

Latest News

Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for 1st time since cardiac arrest
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)
Truck hits parade crowd: 'Bodies flying'
Three people were reportedly seriously injured.
Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade