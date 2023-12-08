Celebrate the Season with A Celtic Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You are invited to enjoy an evening celebrating the Christmas season featuring local irish music group Kinnfolk.

It’s called a A Celtic Christmas and the proceeds go toward a great cause.

Josh and Julie Kinn, along with Ian Graham, a volunteer with the Agape Center, join us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the concert, and how it will help others in need this season.

