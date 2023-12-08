Birthdays
City of Roanoke Christmas Parade happening Friday night

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dickens of a Christmas continues for its second week with the annual City of Roanoke Christmas Parade. The parade kicks off at 6:30pm Friday night and it is sure to get everyone into the Christmas Spirit.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. Director of Marketing and Communications, Izzy Post said after the success of the Christmas tree lightning last week they are excited for people to enjoy the parade tonight.

Post said by bringing families into the area for the parade, they’re creating Christmas memories and helping local businesses.

There will be tons of vendors for people to shop at and over 80 floats gliding through downtown.

”We’ve got a lot of different things that we are super excited about. Obviously we’ve got some of our favorites, like the Shriners coming back as well as ‘All the Rage’ the prom dresses. They have a brand new float, a pink slay with a bunch of pink Christmas trees, that’s something new joining us this year. The Vikings are going to be back. A lot of different activities that we’re going to have as well as our smores station as well as a bunch of different kids activities in the area so plenty to do Friday night,” said Post.

The parade will follow the same route as previous years. Beginning on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turning onto Campbell Avenue, going past Market Square, and ending at Williamson Road.

If you can’t make it in person, WDBJ7 will broadcast it live on WZBJ24 to show you all the festivities.

