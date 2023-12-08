Gov. Youngkin unveils plan to expand childcare and early learning in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new proposal from Gov. Glenn Youngkin promises more help for parents struggling to find affordable childcare and early learning opportunities for their children.

Kids from the River’s Bend Children’s Center stole the spotlight Thursday morning, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivered a plan he says will make a difference in the search for affordable childcare and early learning.

“Virginians shouldn’t have to worry about getting their children the care they need when they’re at work. And unfortunately, so many do,” Youngkin said.

He’s calling his proposal ‘Building Blocks for Virginia Families.’

He said it will preserve access to childcare for low-income families, provide greater choice for parents and cut red tape for providers. And it calls for a $25 million fund to eliminate childcare deserts by renovating unused space at Virginia colleges to create new early learning centers.

“My aspiration is that we can create through this fund capacity for 3,000 children. Friends, this will require a lot of work and a lot of collaboration, but when we bring business and we bring local and state government support for capital up front and we create a sustainable system we can move mountains,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin highlighted these proposals with a broad brush. We’ll have to wait for more specifics with the introduction of legislation and the governor’s budget.

He’s set to unveil his spending plan on Dec. 20, and we can expect to hear more about his priorities for the General Assembly session between now and then.

