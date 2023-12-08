Historic funding to fuel passenger rail improvements in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Billions of dollars are flowing to rail improvements across the country, and a portion of that money will bring historic investments in the Commonwealth.

Planning grants announced this week could also lead to additional passenger rail service in western Virginia.

On Thursday, Governor Youngkin joined Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to celebrate more than $700 million in federal funding for construction of a new bridge over the Potomac River.

“And it is the choke point to rail service on the entire east coast,” Kaine told reporters in a Thursday teleconference.

“Long Bridge will more than double the passenger rail capacity on Amtrak that takes rail passengers not only to Richmond and further south, but this will increase rail traffic to Hampton Roads. It will increase rail traffic to Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Roanoke and ultimately to Blacksburg and beyond,” Warner said.

Friday brought another announcement: federal planning grants for the Western Corridor which could eventually extend to Bristol and beyond and for the Commonwealth Corridor which would allow east west travel across the state.

A third grant to Amtrak will study increasing the frequency of the Cardinal, which serves Clifton Forge, from three trains a week to daily service.

Jennifer DeBruhl is the Director of Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

“It’s the very first step,” DeBruhl told WDBJ7, “but it’s that step in a pipeline that as we continue to work on those corridors, we are able to pursue additional federal funding, for planning, for environmental work, for design work, and ultimately for implementation.”

She warned that additional service will take time.

But she also said this week has been historic in the amount of funding that is flowing toward passenger rail in Virginia.

