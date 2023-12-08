HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Neil Simon’s “Lost in Yonkers” now playing onstage at Showtimers Community Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Lost in Yonkers” at Showtimers Community Theatre isn’t your traditional Christmas season show.

“We really wanted a show that speaks to a lot of the stuff that people go through around the holidays, but not necessarily a holiday show,” says Jamie Stewart, who plays Aunt Gert.

Set in 1942, the plot focuses on two brothers who are grieving the loss of their mother, while navigating a dysfunctional family.

“The story of the family is basically viewed from the eyes of these two kids, who have sort of come into the family. They know them, but they know them at a distance,” says Stewart.

Cast members say it’s a story that many people can relate to.

“There’s kids going through the death of a mother and then all of a sudden, how does the dad deal with that? How does he navigate everything and how do the kids learn about this crazy family that they have?,” says cast member Cory Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth’s character, Uncle Louie, plays an important role in the family dynamic.

“When the kids are like unhappy with Grandma, he’s like hey, here’s why she’s the way she is,” says Hollingsworth.

Susan Singleton plays the role of Grandma, and she says audience members at Showtimers will be carried along on an emotional roller coaster.

“I have said that this show has all the feels. You know, there is sadness. There’s joy. There’s surprise. There’s anger. There’s bitterness. There’s forgiveness,” says Singleton.

As for the look of the show, finding props, furniture and costumes that represent the 1940′s time period was a challenge.

“Just trying to make everything as authentically appearing as possible, from the costumes to the set to everything,” says Stewart.

