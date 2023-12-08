Local colleges prepare to help students with FAFSA changes

DANVILLE/MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - While the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opening date is up in the air, colleges and universities are already planning to help walk families and students through the new application process.

The Federal Student Aid Application will include many changes this year due to the FAFSA Simplification Act.

The changes are meant to simplify and improve the process such as cutting the number of questions in half and increasing the amount of students who are eligible for Pell Grants.

The application typically opens in October, but according to the U.S. Department of Education, it will be available by December 31.

“Obviously, we’d like to know exactly what the plan should be,” said Monica Hatchett, Patrick & Henry Community College Director of Public Relations and Marketing. So, there is a little bit of uncertainty, but we’re ready whenever that does happen and prepared to support our students and their families.”

Patrick & Henry Community College is hosting a FAFSA workshop event on January 29.

This year, Hatchett says students and parents will need a Federal Student Aid account five days before completing the FAFSA.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of education with our students about the fact that they need to go ahead and get that number secured, because it does take a few days for it to be returned to them. They can then complete the FAFSA when it becomes available,” added Hatchett.

Averett University has an Early Aid Estimator online to give students an idea of the aid they may receive with the new changes.

“I think there’s some apprehension in the beginning,” said Matthew Mann, Averett University Director of Admissions. “There’s just changes, but it’s one of the things where we’re all in the same boat together. That’s why we’ve actually put things in place like that early estimator to fight against that delay, so families and kids are doing some planning. They’re not just sitting around on a lily pad waiting. We’re able to start doing some of that planning now.”

Averett University is also planning to reach out to all students directly with resources once the FAFSA opens.

“As soon as those dates hit, we’re going to call and text every single of our students to let them know, ‘hey, this is what’s out there, it’s time to start making moves.’ If Averett is on your radar, we’d love to start walking you through that process. We understand this can be daunting, and we just want to make sure that you have a resource there to help,” explained Mann.

