Local non-profit works to aid law enforcement after traumatic experiences.

Shield Chaplaincy is working alongside departments in the Valley to support them during those difficult times.(WDBJ)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After the officer-involved shooting recently, the community has sent an outpour of support.

A local non-profit organization works closely with law enforcement to provide them with care.

Police officers experience many traumatic situations each day in their line of duty. That’s why Shield Chaplaincy is working alongside departments in the Valley to support them during those difficult times.

Darren Potter was at the hospital immediately after Officer Camper was shot during her line of duty on Sunday, Dec. 3rd.

“We’re able to just kind of walk with the families involved, the officers involved, to just help bring a sense of calm, and hopefully bring a helping hand to the other officers who are who are dealing with the situation as well,” said chaplain and Shiel Chaplaincy president Darren Potter.

Although situations of this magnitude don’t happen very often, Potter says it’s an overwhelming feeling when it’s one of your own injured.

“I’ve got a lot of bonds with these officers. And so, you know, you tend to take it personally, right? But just as they have a job to do and go out, you know that as a chaplain, I’ve got a role to play as well.” said Potter.

But that’s not the only officer he’s been involved with.

“Anything that we can do to help build communication and those kinds of things in the home and in with families. Because they have such a stressful job the officers are doing, and they face a lot of trauma,” projected Potter.

Since the organization started in 2018, Potter has been helping police in Roanoke City and county, Salem, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

He added over a 20-year career, officers face an average of 800 traumatic events.

“You and I will probably only face one or two in our lifetime. So that takes a toll on families. So we try to be proactive in helping in that regard.” explained Potter.

Potter hopes that in the future, there will be a full-time shield chaplain in each department.

