Man found with gunshot wound on Grandin Road SW

By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke police found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound outside of a business on Grandin Road SW early Friday morning, according to the department.

Law enforcement responded at 4:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Grandin Road SW for reports of a person with a gunshot wound and found the man inside of a vehicle.

Police say the shooting didn’t occur on Grandin Road, but that the man drove himself to the location after he was shot.

Officials are working to determine where the shooting occurred.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

