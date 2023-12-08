Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Puppies dumped in taped-up box in cemetery, reward offered

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas animal rescue is offering a reward after finding a box of puppies dumped in a cemetery.

On Wednesday, Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.

The puppies, which weighed between 2 to 3 pounds each, were malnourished and have roundworms, but they tested negative for canine parvovirus.

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)

“The tiniest is not doing well and [has] been put on a heating pad,” Marked Tree Animal Rescue said in a statement shared on social media.

Anyone with information about the puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

The animal rescue said help is needed providing care for the dogs.

“Compromised animals require extra everything,” the charity said.

The group is accepting donations:

  • Paper towels
  • Disinfecting bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Puppy food
  • Cotton swabs
  • Bedding

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said a reward is offered for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for illegally dumping the animals.

Anyone with information about the puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled; Virginia teen located
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Suspect in Las Vegas university shooting graduated from Radford University
A potent storm moves in on Sunday.
A potent storm system moves in Sunday
Animals are now being seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo after a search warrant was served...
Animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo during investigation
Person of Interest in Roanoke Tire Slashings
Roanoke police release image of person of interest in tire slashings

Latest News

The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the...
Teen fatally struck by tractor-trailer after stepping off school bus, Texas officials say
Rain develops Sunday morning and becomes more widespread during the day.
Friday December 8, Morning FastCast
A mother and her toddlers were hospitalized after being run over and pinned underneath a car.
Students rescue woman and her 2 children who were trapped underneath car
A mother and her toddlers were hospitalized after being run over and pinned underneath a car.
Students save mom, kids pinned under car