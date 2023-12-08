Roanoke Police in search of missing 15-year-old girl

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is in search of a missing 15-year-old girl last reported seen December 1st on Orange Ave. NW.

According to police, Angel Maria Price is described as a Black teenager with short brown hair and brown eyes, 5′9″ and 150 pounds.

Police say she may be wearing black and white shoes. She also is reported to not have her cellphone with her.

Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being, according to police, who describe her as a runaway, and they say they have no information indicating she is in danger.

Anyone with information on Price’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2212.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.