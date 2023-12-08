Roanoke Valley Veterans Council hosts lawmakers during annual forum

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Advocates for Virginia’s veterans will be watching closely when lawmakers return to Richmond early next year.

Thursday night, the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council, the Association of the United States Army and American Legion Post 3 held their annual legislative forum in Salem.

Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.), Del. Joe McNamara (R-Roanoke Co.) and Delegate-elect Chris Obenshain (R-Montgomery Co.) were there, along with representatives of Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) and Senator-elect Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.).

Ace Taylor is President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council.

“These are your legislators and they’re actually spending time to come talk to you. And they are here. They’re approachable. You can talk to them. You get a chance to know who they are, and really let them know what you’re passionate about, what you’re concerned about,” Taylor told WDBJ7.

Among their priorities this year are measures that would expand state tax relief for veterans and surviving spouses, offer tuition assistance for national guard members and provide more protection for national guard members injured during emergency response operations.

