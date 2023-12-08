Saint Francis Breeding Program hopes to put more pups into crucial roles

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saint Francis Service Dogs offer critical support to families and organizations across our hometowns.

The organization is celebrating the launch of its new Breeding Program that will put more pups into these important positions.

Executive Director Cabell Youell, along with Volunteer Puppy Raiser Hannah Losey, join us on Here @ Home to tell us more about how you can support their mission.

They are currently in need of volunteers who are interested in puppy raising puppies from their new litter, specifically people in the New River Valley who may be willing to give their time, love and care for their very special job.

For more information visit www.saintfrancisdogs.org/volunteer call (540)342-3647 or email: volunteer@saintfrancisdogs.org

