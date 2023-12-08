Birthdays
Shop Local Showcase: Smoke in Chimneys offers holiday trout box

Smoke in Chimneys selling gift boxes for the holidays.
Smoke in Chimneys selling gift boxes for the holidays.(Smoke in Chimneys)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Smoke in Chimneys is serving a unique box full of its trout products so you can have a feast this season.

Ty Walker is the owner of the local trout hatchery and joined Here @ Home to talk more about the products they are selling for the holidays.

This year, Smoke in Chimneys is selling holiday boxes filled with full trout, smoke trout dip and trout cakes. The deadline to order these boxes is Friday, Dec. 15.

The hatchery is unique because it is family-owned and does not use any pumps to get water to the fish. Instead the spring water comes straight from the mountain and uses gravity to keep the water flowing and get the fish the oxygen they need.

