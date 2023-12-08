Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Student ornaments from all 50 states on display outside White House

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The National Christmas Tree is now lit in our nation’s capital, but you might not know there are also smaller trees that feature ornaments made by students from each state across the country.

While the National Christmas Tree is featured the most prominently outside the White House during the holiday season, there are also 58 smaller trees lining what’s called the Pathway of Peace around the larger tree.

Each is decked festively with ornaments featuring student artwork from one school in every U.S. state or territory.

Chelsea Sullivan, Public Affairs Specialist for the National Park Service, described the decorating process. “So each school has students that decorate ornaments and they bring the ornaments here to DC and then we decorate the Christmas trees,” said Sullivan.

Each tree represents a different state or territory and the ornaments are made by students ages 4 to 19. They’re all inspired by one question.

“To get ideas going, we prompt every school to tell us what makes their state or their home beautiful. So we have things from state birds to state flowers to monuments and even things like polar bears, just things that symbolize the state that they’re from,” said Sullivan.

The trees will remain on display until January.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled; Virginia teen located
Animals are now being seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo after a search warrant was served...
Animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo during investigation; tiger euthanized
Person of Interest in Roanoke Tire Slashings
Roanoke police release image of person of interest in tire slashings
A potent storm moves in on Sunday.
Gorgeous to start the weekend; First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Suspect in Las Vegas university shooting graduated from Radford University

Latest News

7@four Dickens of a Christmas 7
7@four Dickens of a Christmas 7
Averett University
Local colleges prepare to help students with FAFSA changes
7@four Dickens of a Christmas 6
7@four Dickens of a Christmas 6
7@four Dickens of a Christmas 5
7@four Dickens of a Christmas 5
Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys Paulette Loftin, left, and Amy Hopp, Friday, Dec. 8,...
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack