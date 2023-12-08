Suspect in tire slashings taken into custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in a group of tire slashings in Roanoke has been taken into custody, according to Roanoke Police.

After a surveillance photo of a person of interest was released, police identified and located the man, whose name has not been released. He was taken into custody on charges unrelated to the property damage, and detectives are working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to place appropriate charges, according to police.

Police say early in the morning of December 6, more than two dozen vehicles had their tires slashed in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Dale Avenue SE and parts of 10th and 11th Streets SE.

