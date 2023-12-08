Birthdays
Here @ Home offers tips on co-parenting through the holidays

Family Holiday
Family Holiday(Pexels | Pexels)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated:
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Everyone wants the holidays to be magical, but the reality is magic takes a lot of work, especially for families navigating divorce.

Thriveworks Licensed Professional Counselor Holly Humphreys joined Here @ Home to offer tips to help co-parents find success this season.

Families need to consider several things as they plan for the celebrations, including the emotional impact on kids, the toll of traveling, and the fear of missing out.

Additionally, it’s essential to communicate effectively, and that includes setting boundaries and getting the children involved in the decision-making, Humphreys said.

