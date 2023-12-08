Winter Weather Preparedness Week: Safely navigating the roads when it snows

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While we are enjoying the warmth of the holiday season, crews with VDOT are already planning for what could head our way during the colder winter months. For months, crews have been conducting safety checks on the plows and equipment and performing dry runs to ensure everything is ready to go when the first storm hits.

A storm can turn any landscape into a winter wonderland, it can also transform a busy highway into a slippery, sloppy mess. More than 70% of all winter-related fatalities occur in automobiles. That’s why VDOT prefers you follow the forecast closely and stay OFF the roads as the winter storm unfolds.

If you must travel, you’ll be sharing the roads with more than 10,000 pieces of equipment working to get you safely from place to place. However, plow drivers need your help.

Inside the cab of a VDOT snow plow, there’s minimal visibility to see the cars surrounding them. Now imagine a day when snow is falling heavily and cars are frantically trying to get home.

VDOT Communications Manager Jason Bond says “It’s always best to stay at least 100 feet behind the snowplows. That’s 6 car lengths. And whatever you do never pass a plow on the right-hand side” as that’s where the snow spray will be coming off the plow.

Following a snowplow too closely can also be a problem. It limits visibility for the plow driver, “They can’t see you and there’s also the risk of material being spread out of the back of the vehicle that could damage your car,” says Bond.

VDOT is also making use of snow plow trains during bigger storms. This is when multiple plows will be staggered working to clear the entire road at once. In this case, there’s no way around them. Safely follow behind them.

During the storm, as long as snow is falling, plow crews will work to keep primary roads and major secondary roads passable. Next come the neighborhoods and subdivisions. It’s best to get your car off the street when possible so crews can efficiently clear the roads.

“If you have multiple cars parked on a narrow subdivision street, it can slow down snow removal in those areas,” says Bond.

There’s also a trick to keeping snow from being plowed back into your driveway once crews hit those neighborhood streets.

“If you’re facing the street from your home, you’ll want to shovel snow to the right. This way when the snowplow does come back through, it will push less snow back into your driveway.”

Another tip is to clear snow from the first 10-15 feet from the left side of your driveway. This may also help keep snow from being pushed back into your driveway.

With any winter storm, being prepared for the worst is always the best advice. The National Safety County recommends:

BEFORE YOU START OUT

● Clean your car’s external camera lenses and side mirrors

● Remove dirt, ice and snow from sensors to allow the assistive-driving features, like automatic emergency braking, to work

● In frigid weather, you may want to warm up the car before you drive

● To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, never leave a vehicle running in your garage – even with the garage door up

● If the forecast looks iffy, wait out the storm; if you must travel, share your travel plans and route with someone before you leave

TO AVOID A CRASH

AAA offers the following driving tips:

● Avoid using cruise control in wintry conditions

● Steer in the direction of a skid, so when your wheels regain traction, you don’t have to overcorrect to stay in your lane

● Accelerate and decelerate slowly

● Increase following distance to 8 to 10 seconds

● If possible, don’t stop when going uphill

