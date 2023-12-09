Birthdays
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Virginia Beach

Zuri and Deandre Dorsey
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger after being abducted from her home in Virginia Beach.

According to police, Zuri Dorsey is described as a black toddler with brown hair and brown eyes, 2′0″ tall, and weighing 34 pounds. She is last reported to be wearing only her underpants.

Police say she is believed to be abducted by Deandre Dorsey, 27, who is described as a black man with brown hair and brown eyes, 5′11″ tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He is last reported to be wearing a black hoodie with black jogger pants.

Dorsey may be driving a red 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina plates RAZ-9972, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-4401 or call 911.

