Cattoor’s 19 points lead Virginia Tech past Valparaiso 71-50

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor matched his season high with 19 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 71-50 win over Valparaiso on Saturday in the first meeting between the schools.

Virginia Tech has won two straight after falling to No. 19 Florida Atlantic and Auburn back-to-back. The Hokies knocked off Louisville in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener Sunday.

Virginia Tech (7-3) took the lead for good on Cattoor’s 3-pointer that made it 8-5 three minutes into the game. Brandon Rechsteiner’s trey with 6:28 left pushed the lead to 10 points and the Hokies never looked back to earn their fifth home-court win of the season. Cattoor hit a pair of 3-pointers to start the second half, pushing the lead to 45-27.

Cattoor also scored 19 points in the Hokies’ 82-75 win over Boise State at the ESPN Events Invitational tournament. On Saturday, he hit 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 6 from the arc, and was 6-for-6 from the line. Lynn Kidd was 6-for-6 from the line among his 14 points and grabbed six boards. Tyler Nickel scored his 12 points by hitting 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and added three assists.

Isaiah Stafford led Valparaiso (4-6) with 14 points, three rebounds and four assists. Jaxon Edwards had 13 points and five boards.

