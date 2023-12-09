Birthdays
Family displaced after Appomattox house fire; pets killed

Appomattox house fire
Appomattox house fire(Concord Volunteer Fire Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - A family is displaced and several pets are dead after a Friday house fire in Appomattox.

According to the Concord Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of flames and smoke coming from a house on Farmcrest Road around 3 p.m.

Firefighters say all occupants safely got out with no injuries, but a few of the family’s pets were not found in time.

According to firefighters, the Campbell County Department of Public Safety, Concord Rescue Squad, Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, and Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.

The Red Cross is working to help the family.

