FFE Week 16 Player of the Week: Radford’s Charlie Davis

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Last Saturday, the Bobcats had a tall task ahead of them, facing the reigning Class 2 champions from Graham. The defense rose to the occasion, pitching a second half shutout behind a dominant performance from linebacker Charlie Davis.

For his efforts, the senior gets the nod as our final Friday Football Extra Player of the Week

When the Bobcats defense took the field last week against Graham, each man knew how dangerous running back Ty’Drez Clements could be on the other side.

“He’s a great running back. He was powerful. He was strong. He could make quick cuts on a dime but we knew we all had to swarm to the ball and knew our part, not lunge or arm tackle. If we wrap up the legs and bring him down...you know, the bigger they are, the harder they fall. You’ve got to chop a tree at the trunk, not the limbs,” said Davis

And after allowing 10 first-half points, Charlie Davis and the Bobcats kept Clements and company off the board on their way to a 22-10 victory.

Davis alone tallied 15 tackles, including two for loss, helping his team advance to the Class 2 title game.

“He’s a leader for us. He’s kind of one of those guys who bleeds black and gold. Radford football means something to him. But when it comes to on the field play, I would say the best compliment you could give a defensive player is that they play with a high motor, and he does. He takes an old-school approach. He loves to tackle, but he makes all of our checks, all of our calls, so he’s a leader on and off the field for us,” said Head Coach Michael Crist.

While he also plays left guard, Davis prides himself on that defensive intensity, and on this team, he’s not alone.

“We have our own little sayings on the field because we split up every practice with two teams. And on Tuesday, it’s ‘tackling Tuesday.’ So when we have a third down or fourth down, we’re all just yelling, ‘Tuesday!’ because we know that means defense needs a big stop and we have to come in with the power,” explained Davis.

The senior linebacker says he’s been watching football since he was in the cradle, and Davis took inspiration from a terror in the green and gold.

“Favorite player of all time? Clay Matthews. I’ve been a Packers fan since I was in second grade. I always wanted the long hair like him, but I could never get it. It always just grew out wide, I could never get the nice locks. But always him just because he played with intensity, and always had that will to be better and bring that next level to the game,” said Davis.

With one more chance to wear that Radford uniform, Davis can help write a storybook ending. But win or lose on Saturday, he’s helped build a culture that’s sure to last long after he leaves the Bobcats.

“He just plays with such a passion and that becomes contagious to the other guys, right? Your mike backer spot is kind of the heartbeat of your defense, and he brings such an energy and passion for it, that it spills over into the other 10 guys,” stated Crist.

“Having the satisfaction of making the big-time play and looking to the crowd, and you see all the hands in the air, the clapping, the cowbells. Just having that enjoyment of looking to the crowd and feeling the shaking down all the way to your toes. Just the excitement of it is what I’ll be most missing for football..,” emphasized Davis.

