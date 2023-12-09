Lynchburg first responders extricate two people from car crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to an early morning crash Saturday that resulted in two people being extricated from the car.

According to firefighters, the crash took place at the dead end of Murray Place when a car with four passengers struck a guardrail.

The car then went airborne and landed upside down on the railroad tracks at the bottom of a 50-foot embankment, according to firefighters.

Firefighters say two passengers were able to escape the car but the two other passengers had to be extricated by responders.

Firefighters and the technical rescue team were on scene for two hours.

The condition of the passengers have not been released.

