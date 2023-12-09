Man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating after a man was injured in a Saturday shooting.

According to the LPD, officers responded to the 4900 block of Windsor Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired between two vehicles.

Police say a 29-year-old man was found with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital. The man has since been released from the hospital.

According to police, the shooting was an isolated incident and does not pose a threat to the community.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

