Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Roanoke County police investigating “concerning social media posts” at Cave Spring Middle School

Roanoke County Public Schools
Roanoke County Public Schools(Patsy Montesinos)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a statement on Facebook, Roanoke County Public Schools said there were concerning social media posts made Friday, after schools hours. The Roanoke County Police Department is actively investigating the matter and all Saturday events at Cave Spring Middle School have been cancelled.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions
Animals are now being seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo after a search warrant was served...
Animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo during investigation; tiger euthanized
Stray shower chance Saturday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Storm brings rain, wind and burst of late-day snow
Person of Interest in Roanoke Tire Slashings
Roanoke police release image of person of interest in tire slashings
Person of Interest in Roanoke Tire Slashings
Suspect in tire slashings taken into custody

Latest News

Saturday Morning Forecast - December 9
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast
Birthdays and anniversaries for December 9, 2023
POTW Radford Davis
POTW-Radford Davis
Clifton Forge Officer Involved Shooting
Officer-Involved Shooting Investigated in Clifton Forge