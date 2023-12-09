Roanoke County police investigating “concerning social media posts” at Cave Spring Middle School
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a statement on Facebook, Roanoke County Public Schools said there were concerning social media posts made Friday, after schools hours. The Roanoke County Police Department is actively investigating the matter and all Saturday events at Cave Spring Middle School have been cancelled.
