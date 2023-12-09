Birthdays
Rogers' 19 lead American over VMI 77-69

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Matt Rogers had 19 points in American’s 77-69 win against VMI on Saturday.

Rogers was 7 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Eagles (5-6). Elijah Stephens added 18 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Lorenzo Donadio had 15 points and was 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

The Keydets (2-8) were led in scoring by Brennan Watkins, who finished with 20 points. VMI also got 11 points and six rebounds from Stephen Olowoniyi. In addition, Tyran Cook finished with nine points.

