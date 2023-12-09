Birthdays
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers

FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, July 17, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Shohei Ohtani is a favorite to win his second AL Most Valuable Player award, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani agreed Saturday to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The deal was announced after days of speculation where the unique, two-way star would continue his career after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

“This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player,” Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo of CAA Sports, said in a statement. “He is excited to begin this partnership, and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

