Spotty showers Saturday, Soaker arrives Sunday

Pleasant conditions Saturday

Stray, spotty shower possible this afternoon, but most stay dry

Widespread rain, wind and mountain snow expected Sunday

WINTER WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK

This week was Winter Weather Awareness Week in Virginia! This is a good time to get prepared for what could be an active winter season. We’re forecasting an an above average winter of snowfall. Check out our Winter Weather Outlook here.

SATURDAY

After a chilly start, this morning will be beautiful with a few increasing clouds throughout the day. We could see a spotty shower or two pop-up shortly after lunchtime, but most of us will stay dry. Any rain will be short-lived and very light.

Stray shower chance Saturday afternoon (WDBJ7 Weather)

Highs today will be unseasonably warm in the upper 50s and 60s. Lows tonight will be on the warmer side, in the 50s.

You’ll want to wrap up any outdoor decorating Saturday as we’re watching a soaking system arriving for the second half of the weekend.

Weekend Outlook (WDBJ7 Weather)

SUNDAY • First Alert Weather Day

A powerful storm will send rain our way Sunday giving us a widespread soaking. It’s much needed too as most areas remain in a severe drought.

Rain should spread eastward overnight Saturday into Sunday become widespread by later Sunday morning. Everyone will receive rain from this system and it may even fall heavily at times. Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble thunder across the Southside.

Sunday Rain Timing (WDBJ7 Weather)

Sunday Storm Timing (WDBJ7 Weather)

RAINFALL TOTALS: We’re thinking at least an inch of rain is likely for most areas with higher totals possible should any downpours develop. Localized ponding water issues are possible.

WIND: Winds will increase during the afternoon, gusting 25-35+ mph at times as the front moves through. Higher gusts are possible along the southern Blue Ridge toward Grayson and Carroll counties and along the Blue Ridge Parkway..

Sunday Rain Totals (WDBJ7 Weather)

SUNDAY NIGHT: This will be a rain-only event for most of the day Sunday. However, as the storm exits, it’s expected to intensify over the northeast pulling in much colder air which may transition any remaining moisture over to a quick burst of snow across the mountains.

Snow totals (for places that see it) will be on the lighter side thanks to us seeing warm temperatures beginning Friday. Any snow that falls will have a hard time sticking at first thanks to a warm ground. Totals for areas west will be below 2 inches.

We’ve highlighted Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day so follow the forecast closely for updates. We’ll push those out first on our WDBJ7 Weather App.

A storm strengthens over the Great Lakes pulling in colder air and changing the rain over to snow in the mountains Sunday night. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

Following our weekend cold front, Monday will be the coldest day of the upcoming week. Highs will only be in the 40s and wind chills will make it feel even colder. We’ll keep the gusty winds around throughout Monday with increasing sunshine.

Much of the week features drier conditions and seasonable highs in the low 50s. Our next chance of rain may not arrive until next weekend when a similar system could brings some rain our way.

We’ll update you first when we know more.

DROUGHT MONITOR

We’re desperate for some multi-day rainfall to help ongoing drought in our area. Most areas remain in a moderate to severe drought.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Aftermath Of This Year’s Hurricane Season: This hurricane season in the Atlantic ranks fourth for the most named storms in a year since 1950. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell along with Dr. Stephanie Zick, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in tropical meteorology, dive into why we saw an uncharacteristically above average El Niño season.

Recapping the active 2023 Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

Click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.