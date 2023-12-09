Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Virginia State Police investigating Clifton Forge officer involved shooting

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are on investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Friday night.

State Police are currently on scene. The location of the shooting and the names of the individuals involved have not been released.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled; Virginia teen located
Animals are now being seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo after a search warrant was served...
Animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo during investigation; tiger euthanized
Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions
A potent storm moves in on Sunday.
Gorgeous to start the weekend; First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Person of Interest in Roanoke Tire Slashings
Roanoke police release image of person of interest in tire slashings

Latest News

Historic funding will fuel passenger rail improvements in Virginia.
Historic funding to fuel passenger rail improvements in Virginia
Colleges Help Students Prepare for FAFSA
Colleges Help Students Prepare for FAFSA
Passenger Rail Money
Passenger Rail Money
ROCI Officer Involved Shooting Update
ROCI Officer Involved Shooting Update
Natural Bridge Zoo Follow-Up
Natural Bridge Zoo Follow-Up