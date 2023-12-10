Bedford Fire Department responds to large lumber pile fire

BEDFORD Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford Fire Department crews were on the scene of a massive pile of lumber and construction debris fire.

Crews got the call just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Turpin Drive.

Bedford Fire Department crews could see the fire from town while responding.

It took thirty four firefighters from multiple departments to contain the fire in about five hours.

They used 84,000 gallons of water to put the fire out.

