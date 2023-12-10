Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Bedford Fire Department responds to large lumber pile fire

Bedford Fire Department
Bedford Fire Department(Bedford Fire Department)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford Fire Department crews were on the scene of a massive pile of lumber and construction debris fire.

Crews got the call just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Turpin Drive.

Bedford Fire Department crews could see the fire from town while responding.

It took thirty four firefighters from multiple departments to contain the fire in about five hours.

They used 84,000 gallons of water to put the fire out.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions
Clifton Forge Shooting
Officer attacked, suspect shot in Clifton Forge
Roanoke County Public Schools
Two taken into custody after “concerning” social media posts involving gun
First Alert Weather Day Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Storm brings rain, wind, and burst of late-day snow
Logo-Craig County Public Schools
Person associated with Craig Co. Public Schools charged with crimes involving minor

Latest News

Please call 540-745-9334 if you have an emergency in the County.
Floyd County 911 Center experiencing issues with calls
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sunday Morning Forecast
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
Birthdays and anniversaries for December 10, 2023
Galax Wins Class 1 Championship
Liberty Christian Wins Class 3 Championship