Danville organization to assist in Tennessee tornado relief efforts

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville-based organization will travel to Clarksville, Tennessee on Tuesday to assist in the tornado relief efforts.

God’s Pit Crew plans to help the surrounding areas most affected by the storm that left multiple fatalities and even more injured on Saturday.

Volunteers and staff members are bringing equipment including chainsaws, tarps, and semi trucks to clear debris from the area, according to God’s Pit Crew.

The group says they will also supply the community with emergency relief supplies such as non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, first-aid kits, Bibles, and handwritten notes of encouragement.

“The destruction caused by this deadly line of storms is widespread and tragic. We continue to pray for all impacted and are ready to begin working to help the survivors,” said God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson.

“We can’t thank the people that support our organization enough. Everyone who volunteers and donates to our relief responses helps our mission of providing hope and healing be a true possibility,” emphasized Johnson.

Anyone interested in supporting God’s Pit Crew’s disaster response efforts is encouraged to visit their website or call (434) 836-4472.

