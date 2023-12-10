Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Danville organization to assist in Tennessee tornado relief efforts

God's Pit Crew
God's Pit Crew(Makayla Shelton)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville-based organization will travel to Clarksville, Tennessee on Tuesday to assist in the tornado relief efforts.

God’s Pit Crew plans to help the surrounding areas most affected by the storm that left multiple fatalities and even more injured on Saturday.

Volunteers and staff members are bringing equipment including chainsaws, tarps, and semi trucks to clear debris from the area, according to God’s Pit Crew.

The group says they will also supply the community with emergency relief supplies such as non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, first-aid kits, Bibles, and handwritten notes of encouragement.

“The destruction caused by this deadly line of storms is widespread and tragic.  We continue to pray for all impacted and are ready to begin working to help the survivors,” said God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson.

“We can’t thank the people that support our organization enough.  Everyone who volunteers and donates to our relief responses helps our mission of providing hope and healing be a true possibility,” emphasized Johnson.

Anyone interested in supporting God’s Pit Crew’s disaster response efforts is encouraged to visit their website or call (434) 836-4472.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions
Roanoke County Public Schools
Two taken into custody after “concerning” social media posts involving gun
Clifton Forge Shooting
Officer attacked, suspect shot in Clifton Forge
First Alert Weather Day Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Storm brings rain, wind, and burst of late-day snow
The Radford Bobcats celebrate a Class 2 championship win over Riverheads.
VHSL Football Championship Scoreboard

Latest News

Roanoke College Professor Jeopardy
Roanoke College Professor Jeopardy
L-R: Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and contestant Gary Hollis, a Roanoke College professor
Roanoke College professor advances in Jeopardy Champions Wildcard Tournament
Dickens Christmas Parade
Dickens Christmas Parade
Shield Chaplaincy Works to Support Officers
Shield Chaplaincy Works to Support Officers