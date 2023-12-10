Fed-Up organization hosts Christmas of hope

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas is just around the corner, and one local non-profit organization is providing Christmas of Hope to families affected by gun violence.

As the calendar turned to early December, the grim tally of 31 lives lost to gun violence cast a somber shadow over the community.

“They’re dealing with very grave situations, they’ve lost a parent, most of them, or sibling or someone very close to them. And so what’s happened is those families are left to absorb the financial burden of trying to take care of their needs,” said Fed-Up co-founder Renee Taylor.

That’s why a local non-profit organization is making sure they spread Christmas joy to 43 families directly affected.

“This is the day that we get to bring a little bit of hope and joy to the families during the Christmas holiday. And so we honor all the families who have lost loved ones to gun violence,” added Taylor.

With the spirited presence of Santa, a cocoa bar overflowing with warmth, and an abundance of carefully chosen gifts, Families Expecting Deliverance using Prayer or, Fed-up, has orchestrated the Christmas of Hope for three consecutive years.

Taylor said this is the moment to bring happiness into the lives of these grieving families.

“It’s supposed to be a season of fun and fellowship and Santa and magic and just all good things that you know, that make kids, kids, and just bring joy,” explained Taylor.

She notes that the event serves as a welcoming, haven for families to reminisce about their departed loved ones.

“It’s supposed to be a walkthrough event. And the people stay, they take a seat, they hang out, they laugh, they talk, they cry,” said Taylor.

Taylor hopes next year the number of gun violence victims will decline through a community full of love.

