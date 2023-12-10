Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Kitley has double-double, defense dominates for No. 15 Virginia Tech women in 85-40 win over Radford

(WDBJ)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 15 Virginia Tech held Radford to 19% shooting to roll to an 85-40 win.

The Hokies raced to a 22-4 lead in the first quarter by making 10 of 20 shots and holding the Highlanders to 2-of-13 shooting.

Ashlyn Traylor-Walked scored 16 points for Radford, going 2 of 16 from the field and 11 of 12 from the foul line. Radford was 5 of 19 (26%) from 3-point range but just 6 of 38 (16%).

Traylor-Walker had 10 points in the second quarter but the Hokies scored the last eight points to lead 48-22 at halftime. Then Virginia Tech opened the second half by scoring the first 19 points for a 67-22 lead.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays for Monday, December 11
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Virginia Gun and Knife Trader.
Police investigate burglary at Vinton tactical store
We could see some rain as we head toward Sunday.
First Alert: Tracking the rain chance for Sunday
HNN File
Woman killed in Saturday crash

Latest News

Straight Street Fundraiser
Straight Street Fundraiser
Straight Street
Roanoke non-profit featured in NFL My Cleats My Cause
Galax Wins Class 1 Championship
Liberty Christian Wins Class 3 Championship