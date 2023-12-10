Lighting strike leads to Moneta house fire
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in Moneta sustained minor damage after a strike of lightning resulted in a fire Saturday morning.
The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a heavy fire showing from the peek of the roof of a house on Surfside Drive, firefighters say.
According to firefighters, crews were able to contain the fire to a small area of attic space inside the home and the fire was extinguished shortly after.
The Fire Marshall determined the fire was caused by a lighting strike.
Firefighters say there are no reported injuries.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.