WDBJ7 Investigates: Natural Bridge Zoo search warrants go into details about the investigation

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - We continue to follow a criminal investigation into the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County.

We’re learning more about animal living conditions that prompted the search.

The search warrants go into detail about the reasons behind VSP’s investigation, what they saw, and why they took the animals.

A warning the following details are graphic.

Virginia state police issued two search warrants for documents, animal records, and the seizure of animals at Natural Bridge Zoo.

The documents revealed that 30 dead animals were taken, including birds, llamas, and an alligator.

It also lists the numerous animal body parts seized, like a giraffe head, zebra legs, and a mandrill head.

The zoo’s 12-year-old Siberian tiger was euthanized during the investigative search. But the warrant doesn’t say why.

Two people, whose names are kept confidential in the documents, gave VSP reliable information for a probable cause to search.

One was a former employee at the zoo this year, and the other worked as an animal control officer in Virginia and a zookeeper.

The employee told VSP that the elephant keeper, Mark Easley, was responsible for the elephant Asha’s care.

Easley told the employee to quote, “Always jab them where the bone is close to flesh...”

And further states, “I’m not her friend. I’m her boss. You gain respect through fear.”

The employee goes into greater detail about Asha’s living conditions, describing them with puddles of urine in her barn, smeared excrement, and Asha left in shackles when unattended.

VSP stated at the end of the document quote:

This isn’t the first time Natural Bridge Zoo has been under fire.

In 2015, the USDA released a report citing the zoo for several violations including failure to provide animals with adequate veterinarian care, resulting in its temporary closure eight years ago.

We’ve made numerous attempts to speak with the Attorney General, who has declined to comment. WDBJ7 also spoke to the zoo owner’s attorney who said more information will come out soon.

