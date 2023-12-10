Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Roanoke College professor advances in Jeopardy Champions Wildcard Tournament

L-R: Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and contestant Gary Hollis, a Roanoke College professor
L-R: Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and contestant Gary Hollis, a Roanoke College professor(Jeopardy!)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke College professor took home over $26,000 after winning an episode of Jeopardy Friday night.

Chemistry Professor Gary Hollis will return to the show on Tuesday as he advances to the semifinals in the Champions Wildcard Tournament.

Hollis hosts the school’s quiz bowl team and had previously made an appearance on the trivia show. He was invited to Jeopardy’s inaugural Professor’s Tournament in 2021 where he made it to the semifinals round, according to Roanoke College.

The school held a watch party packed with students and colleagues cheering on the professor Friday night.

Hollis will appear on the December 12th episode at 7:30 p.m. on WDBJ7.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions
Roanoke County Public Schools
Two taken into custody after “concerning” social media posts involving gun
Clifton Forge Shooting
Officer attacked, suspect shot in Clifton Forge
First Alert Weather Day Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Storm brings rain, wind, and burst of late-day snow
The Radford Bobcats celebrate a Class 2 championship win over Riverheads.
VHSL Football Championship Scoreboard

Latest News

Roanoke College Professor Jeopardy
Roanoke College Professor Jeopardy
RCPS Social Media Threat
RCPS Social Media Threat
Logo-Craig County Public Schools
Person associated with Craig Co. Public Schools charged with crimes involving minor
Roanoke County Public Schools
Two taken into custody after “concerning” social media posts involving gun