Roanoke College professor advances in Jeopardy Champions Wildcard Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke College professor took home over $26,000 after winning an episode of Jeopardy Friday night.

Chemistry Professor Gary Hollis will return to the show on Tuesday as he advances to the semifinals in the Champions Wildcard Tournament.

Hollis hosts the school’s quiz bowl team and had previously made an appearance on the trivia show. He was invited to Jeopardy’s inaugural Professor’s Tournament in 2021 where he made it to the semifinals round, according to Roanoke College.

The school held a watch party packed with students and colleagues cheering on the professor Friday night.

Hollis will appear on the December 12th episode at 7:30 p.m. on WDBJ7.

