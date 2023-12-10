Roanoke Illuminights cancelled due to inclement weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All Illuminights activities will be canceled on Sunday, December 10th due to inclement weather.

In a statement issued by Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, the event will be closed out of caution due to the possibility of high wind and heavy rain.

Customers with tickets have been refunded and should expect to see their refund in the next five business days.

To learn more about the remaining operating days through Saturday, December 30th click here.

