Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Roanoke Illuminights cancelled due to inclement weather

ROCO Parks and Rec Illuminights
ROCO Parks and Rec Illuminights
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All Illuminights activities will be canceled on Sunday, December 10th due to inclement weather.

In a statement issued by Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, the event will be closed out of caution due to the possibility of high wind and heavy rain.

Customers with tickets have been refunded and should expect to see their refund in the next five business days.

To learn more about the remaining operating days through Saturday, December 30th click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions
Roanoke County Public Schools
Two taken into custody after “concerning” social media posts involving gun
Clifton Forge Shooting
Officer attacked, suspect shot in Clifton Forge
First Alert Weather Day Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Storm brings rain, wind, and burst of late-day snow
The Radford Bobcats celebrate a Class 2 championship win over Riverheads.
VHSL Football Championship Scoreboard

Latest News

Moneta house fire
Lighting strike leads to Moneta house fire
God's Pit Crew Relief Team March 28, 2023
Danville organization to assist in Tennessee tornado relief efforts
Roanoke College Professor Jeopardy
Roanoke College Professor Jeopardy
L-R: Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and contestant Gary Hollis, a Roanoke College professor
Roanoke College professor advances in Jeopardy Champions Wildcard Tournament