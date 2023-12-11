Birthdays
The Art of Happiness focuses on mental health

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is putting a focus on mental health by using creativity and hands-on activities to help people find a positive mindset.

The Museum’s Executive Director Casey Jenkins and Registered Art Therapist Shelby Wynn joined Here @ Home with a demonstration and more information about the effectiveness of their program The Art of Happiness.

The Art of Happiness has been awarded the 2023 Innovation Award by the Virginia Association of Museums and it is getting ready to enroll its next session.

The program will meet the first and second Thursdays from December through February from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There are only 25 spots available so it is best to reach out to the museum at 540-382-5644 or register online.

