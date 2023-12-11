Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 locates missing child

Deputy Byrd and K-9 Dyson
Deputy Byrd and K-9 Dyson(Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 located a missing 4-year-old boy on Friday.

Deputies received reports of a boy that had been missing for 45 minutes and was last seen near the playset of his backyard.

Deputy Byrd brought K-9 Dyson to search for the scent of the child that was obtained by the dog smelling an article of the boy’s clothing, according to deputies.

Deputies say Dyson alerted deputies and located the boy who had fallen asleep nearby.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays for Monday, December 11
Colder temperatures are expected overnight.
Tracking calmer conditions for most of this week
Natural Bridge Zoo Search Warrant
WDBJ7 Investigates: Natural Bridge Zoo search warrants reveal alleged animal abuse
The Radford Bobcats celebrate a Class 2 championship win over Riverheads.
VHSL Football Championship Scoreboard
Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions

Latest News

Donations for Local Teen
Donations for Local Teen
Angels of Assisi
Angels of Assisi
Natural Bridge Zoo.
New warrant seeks veterinary records connected to zoo investigation
Sex Ed For You: Ask For What You Want
Sex Ed For You: Ask For What You Want