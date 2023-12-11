Campbell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 locates missing child

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 located a missing 4-year-old boy on Friday.

Deputies received reports of a boy that had been missing for 45 minutes and was last seen near the playset of his backyard.

Deputy Byrd brought K-9 Dyson to search for the scent of the child that was obtained by the dog smelling an article of the boy’s clothing, according to deputies.

Deputies say Dyson alerted deputies and located the boy who had fallen asleep nearby.

