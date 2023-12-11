Birthdays
Family seeks donations for teen in need of a Christmas miracle

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four highlights a Christmas miracle for a hometown teen in need of housing renovations.

Michelle and Mia Yamatani are seeking donations to support Rendyn “Bear” Frate, who lost his mother suddenly in June 2023.

Anyone interested in assisting with the housing renovations is asked to email yamatani@comcast.net or text (215) 828-0109.

Donations are also being accepted through Venmo @Michelle_Yamatani and donors are asked to put the word “BEAR” in the subject line.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Rendyn "Bear" Frate Fundraiser
Rendyn "Bear" Frate Fundraiser(Michelle Yamatani)

Donations for Local Teen
Angels of Assisi
Natural Bridge Zoo.
New warrant seeks veterinary records connected to zoo investigation
Sex Ed For You: Ask For What You Want
