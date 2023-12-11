Gas price average in Roanoke under $3.00 per gallon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 15.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 10 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.10 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.70 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.19 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.29 per gallon while the highest was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $2.00 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon today. The national average is down 23.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

December 11, 2022: $3.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.21 per gallon)

December 11, 2021: $3.11 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.34 per gallon)

December 11, 2020: $1.97 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 per gallon)

December 11, 2019: $2.34 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.58 per gallon)

December 11, 2018: $2.16 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.41 per gallon)

December 11, 2017: $2.25 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.45 per gallon)

December 11, 2016: $2.06 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.21 per gallon)

December 11, 2015: $1.85 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.01 per gallon)

December 11, 2014: $2.45 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.61 per gallon)

December 11, 2013: $3.02 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.24 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $2.94 per gallon, down 8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $2.96 per gallon, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.02 per gallon, down 8.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11 per gallon.

“For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With nearly 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now priced below $3 per gallon, and 23 states also seeing average prices of $2.99 or less, motorists are getting substantial relief at the pump in time for the holidays. The trend is likely to continue in most states this week, while the national average could soon fall below $3.05 per gallon, the lowest since 2021. The good news may continue into 2024, with GasBuddy’s annual Fuel Outlook being released in just a few weeks.”

