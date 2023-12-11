Grown Here at Home: Woods Farms hits the road to Richmond for Christmas event

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Many hands are busy making Christmas wreaths this time of year at Woods Farms in Franklin County. Not only are they supplying them locally, but people from all over the country have a chance to buy one, too.

“We just got done with doing the Richmond Bizarre Bazaar Craft Show,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.

Woods Farms has been selling there for about eight years now.

“It’s pretty cool. People come from all over the United States,” Mark explained.

There are over 475 vendors selling all kinds of good stuff; and in the mix are wreaths from Woods Farms in good ole Franklin County.

“They sell pretty fast. We go up on Monday to decorate the Richmond Motor Speedway, we go back on Tuesday to set up and then we went back Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to clean up,” Mark said.

They get a lot of miles in on the road.

“They would call and ask for a number, and if we could get close to that number of wreaths, we would put them on the truck and went up the road with them. It was a lot of five o’clock in the mornings here to get there by 8 o’clock,” Mark explained.

But it’s all worth it, especially when it’s been a rough year.

“We had some peaches and we had some apples, but not like what we’re used to,” Mark said.

An event like the Bizarre helps the farm have a stronger start going into the New Year. Mark says he couldn’t have done it without all the great help he has around the farm.

“The good Lord has blessed us,” he said.

While the big event is over, they’re in it until the end of the year. They’re still making wreaths and taking orders for fruit baskets.

Woods Farms is located at 2921 Naff Road, in Boones Mill. You can also find them at the City Market in downtown Roanoke and the South County Farmers Market in Roanoke County.

